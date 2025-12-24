Left Menu

Mumbai's Rail Transformation: New Line Set to Enhance Commute

A significant block on Mumbai's Western Railway will cancel 320 to 350 services daily for new line work between Kandivli and Borivli from December 26-29. This effort is part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project, aiming to ease suburban commutes by segregating local and long-distance trains.

Updated: 24-12-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Western Railway is undergoing a significant transformation, with a major block scheduled between December 26 and 29, cancelling 320 to 350 local train services daily. This disruption is a part of the construction work for a new sixth line between Kandivli and Borivli, aiming at streamlining the suburban commute.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, explained that this section will face a 30-day major block, with changes in the signaling system set to complete by January 18, 2026. Efforts are made to minimize inconvenience by scheduling work during late night and early morning hours.

This development comes under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), marking a pivotal step in facilitating smoother transportation by creating a separate lane to differentiate suburban and long-distance trains. The new line promises to enhance efficiency and reduce congestion for Mumbai's daily commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

