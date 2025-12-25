Drones in the Skies: High-Stakes Aerial Defense

In a high-stakes showdown over Moscow, Russian air defence units intercepted 16 Ukrainian drones aimed at the capital on Wednesday, as reported by Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Sobyanin detailed on Telegram that the drones were neutralized over 17 hours, thankfully with no damage reported, although emergency teams are inspecting debris sites.

Ukraine's intensified drone campaign targets vital Russian military and energy sites, a retaliatory measure against enduring Russian assaults on Ukraine. This surge saw Russian defences downing 172 drones, including 12 over Tula region, where drone fragments caused an industrial fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)