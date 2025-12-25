Historic LVM3 Launch Propels India-US Space Collaboration
The LVM3 rocket's successful launch of the US BlueBird Block-2 satellite marks a significant milestone for India-US space cooperation. This event symbolizes the culmination of a series of achievements in 2025, emphasizing the partnership's potential for further progress in global satellite communication.
The successful launch of the LVM3 rocket carrying the US BlueBird Block-2 satellite is a pivotal moment for the India-US partnership in space exploration, according to Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's Ambassador to the US.
The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) LVM3 rocket, launched on Wednesday, successfully placed the 6,100 kg US communication satellite AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird Block-2 into orbit. This marked the heaviest satellite launch from Indian soil to date.
Kwatra emphasized that this remarkable achievement highlights a series of accomplishments in 2025, serving as a testament to the successful collaboration between India and the US in space technology. The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is part of a global Low Earth Orbit mission, designed to facilitate continuous 4G and 5G mobile connectivity worldwide.
