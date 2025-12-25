Justice Department's Epstein Document Release Hits Snag

The Justice Department announced on Wednesday that the release of the remaining Jeffrey Epstein files may be further delayed, requiring a 'few more weeks' for compliance beyond the initial December 19 deadline imposed by Congress.

The department disclosed that the US attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, along with the FBI, uncovered over a million additional documents potentially pertinent to the Epstein case. However, the DOJ has yet to specify when they were notified about these new files.

In a statement, the DOJ emphasized that its legal experts are 'working around the clock' to scrutinize the documents and implement necessary redactions as mandated by a law that passed Congress with near-unanimity last month. 'We will release the documents as soon as possible,' the department assured, citing the massive volume of materials as the reason for the extended timeline.

