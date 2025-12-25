Amit Shah's Vision: Transforming Madhya Pradesh into an Economic Powerhouse
Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted India's strong yet late entry into the semiconductor industry, predicting future self-reliance and exports. At the Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit, Shah emphasized Madhya Pradesh's investment potential due to its central location and fertile land, alongside showcasing significant industrial projects.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit', highlighted India's confident yet belated foray into the semiconductor industry. Shah expressed optimism about India achieving self-reliance and soon exporting semiconductors.
The event, commemorating former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary, saw Shah inaugurate industrial projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore. He praised Madhya Pradesh's appealing geography and fertile land, noting the state's potential to attract lucrative investments.
Shah also lauded initiatives like the regional investment conferences organized by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, aimed at balancing regional development. He reaffirmed Madhya Pradesh's progress from a 'BIMARU' state to a burgeoning industrial hub under BJP leadership.
