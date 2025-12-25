Delhi Metro Celebrates with Historic Train Run
The Delhi Metro marked its anniversary by operating its first-ever train, TS#01, highlighting its evolution over 23 years. The train, decorated for the occasion, symbolizes the network's success, featuring modern upgrades and significant achievements. It's a testament to the metro's growth and efficiency.
In a significant nod to history, the Delhi Metro celebrated its anniversary by running its inaugural train, TS#01, on Thursday. The special service was part of the network's commemoration of nearly 23 years since it first started operating in 2002.
The 8.3-km Shahdara-Tis Hazari section, where Delhi Metro's initial services began, saw TS#01 make its journey, offering passengers a nostalgic experience. Adorned with flowers and a commemorative banner, the train carried delighted passengers who were greeted with flowers during the ride.
TS#01, now an eight-coach train, continues in active service and stands as a testament to the network's growth. Modern enhancements, eco-friendly features, and its extensive operational history underscore the success of the Delhi Metro as a vital urban transport system.
