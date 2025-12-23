Indian Railways Introduces AI-Powered System to Protect Wildlife on Tracks

In a significant leap for conservation efforts, Indian Railways has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led Intrusion Detection System (IDS) aimed at preventing wildlife accidents on railway tracks. This new technology, which predominantly focuses on safeguarding elephants, lions, and tigers, utilizes a Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) to sense the presence of animals.

The system, which is capable of generating real-time notifications to alert loco pilots and control rooms, can detect animals as far as 0.5 kilometers ahead, significantly enhancing response times and preventive measures. Launched initially on 141 RKms of the Northeast Frontier Railway, the technology is slated for expansion across an additional 981 RKms, as per newly awarded contracts.

This initiative comes in the wake of a tragic collision involving Train no. 20507 DN Sairang - New Delhi Rajdhani Express and a herd of elephants, resulting in the deaths of seven elephants. Prompt response from railway officials and ongoing detailed investigations reflect a commitment to enhancing safety measures and addressing the involved human negligence, particularly regarding speed compliance in ecologically sensitive areas.