Left Menu

Weekend attacks in Ukraine bring more casualties, damage infrastructure

The attacks come amid harsh winter conditions in Ukraine and increasing humanitarian needs as attacks last week also disrupted services and led to several fatalities.  

UN News | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:42 IST
Weekend attacks in Ukraine bring more casualties, damage infrastructure
Ukrainian authorities told OCHA that a warehouse storing humanitarian aid was damaged in the Mykolaiv region.  Image Credit: ChatGPT

Hostilities in Ukraine this weekend resulted in more civilian casualties and widespread damage to critical infrastructure, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Monday.  

 

Between Friday and early morning Monday, Ukrainian authorities said that over a dozen civilians were killed and more than 70 others injured, including two children. Basic service disruptions were reported in over 270 towns and villages.  

The attacks come amid harsh winter conditions in Ukraine and increasing humanitarian needs as attacks last week also disrupted services and led to several fatalities.  

Near-daily attacks 

The region of Odesa is particularly hit and is experiencing near-daily attacks, according to OCHA. On Friday an overnight attack targeting port infrastructure killed eight civilians and injured 27 others. Repeated strikes also knocked out power, affecting tens of thousands of people. 

In addition, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv saw their energy infrastructure hit, with hundreds of thousands of people affected. A health facility and a school were also damaged in the attacks. Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia also suffered casualties. 

Ukrainian authorities told OCHA that a warehouse storing humanitarian aid was damaged in the Mykolaiv region. 

Aid appeal half funded  

In the Sumy region, some 40 people were evacuated to safer areas over the last three days, OCHA said. Meanwhile, in the Donetsk region, nearly 330 civilians, including 50 children, were evacuated.  

All in all, since June, nearly 150,000 people have been evacuated from front-line areas, including more than 16,500 children and over 5,000 people with limited mobility.  

Humanitarian workers have managed to reach more than 700,000 people near the front line with aid this year. However, funding gaps persist, leaving more than one million people without safe water and limiting access to protection and gender-based violence services. 

This year’s $2.6 billion appeal for Ukraine is only half funded, at nearly $1.4 billion. 

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025