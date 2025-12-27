India's Dairy Sector Navigates Supply Challenges and Margin Shifts
India's dairy industry is experiencing supply constraints and reevaluating margins after disruptions in recent years. Recovery efforts have led to temporary surpluses, but early rains and geopolitical tensions have renewed challenges. Companies are adapting with backend investments and focus on value-added products, as consumer dynamics shift.
- Country:
- India
The Indian dairy sector is undergoing a significant phase of supply tightening and margin recalibration, following years of cyclical disruptions and recoveries. Insights from a session hosted by Systematix Institutional Equities reveal the challenges faced post-COVID-19, notably the precipitous fall in milk prices during 2022-23, which squeezed farmers' earnings.
The Systematix report indicated a decline in cattle induction and milk output during that period. However, renewed efforts by leading cooperatives and private entities since mid-2023, including sustainable fodder initiatives, have revitalized farmer engagement, leading to a supply rebound during the October 2024-March 2025 flush season, with a 25% increase in milk production.
This temporary surplus prompted dairy firms to enhance their product offerings and infrastructure. Despite robust returns, early rains and geopolitical issues, like the India-Pakistan conflict, disrupted demand patterns in 2025. Industry experts anticipate cost adjustments by April 2026, aligned with improved seasonal demand, as companies focus on value-added products and evolving distribution channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)