Left Menu

India's Dairy Sector Navigates Supply Challenges and Margin Shifts

India's dairy industry is experiencing supply constraints and reevaluating margins after disruptions in recent years. Recovery efforts have led to temporary surpluses, but early rains and geopolitical tensions have renewed challenges. Companies are adapting with backend investments and focus on value-added products, as consumer dynamics shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:34 IST
India's Dairy Sector Navigates Supply Challenges and Margin Shifts
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian dairy sector is undergoing a significant phase of supply tightening and margin recalibration, following years of cyclical disruptions and recoveries. Insights from a session hosted by Systematix Institutional Equities reveal the challenges faced post-COVID-19, notably the precipitous fall in milk prices during 2022-23, which squeezed farmers' earnings.

The Systematix report indicated a decline in cattle induction and milk output during that period. However, renewed efforts by leading cooperatives and private entities since mid-2023, including sustainable fodder initiatives, have revitalized farmer engagement, leading to a supply rebound during the October 2024-March 2025 flush season, with a 25% increase in milk production.

This temporary surplus prompted dairy firms to enhance their product offerings and infrastructure. Despite robust returns, early rains and geopolitical issues, like the India-Pakistan conflict, disrupted demand patterns in 2025. Industry experts anticipate cost adjustments by April 2026, aligned with improved seasonal demand, as companies focus on value-added products and evolving distribution channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tarique Rahman's Emotional Return: Paying Tribute Amid Political Tensions

Tarique Rahman's Emotional Return: Paying Tribute Amid Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Escalating Conflict

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Esca...

 Global
3
Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

 India
4
BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025