India's Dairy Sector Navigates Supply Challenges and Margin Shifts

The Indian dairy sector is undergoing a significant phase of supply tightening and margin recalibration, following years of cyclical disruptions and recoveries. Insights from a session hosted by Systematix Institutional Equities reveal the challenges faced post-COVID-19, notably the precipitous fall in milk prices during 2022-23, which squeezed farmers' earnings.

The Systematix report indicated a decline in cattle induction and milk output during that period. However, renewed efforts by leading cooperatives and private entities since mid-2023, including sustainable fodder initiatives, have revitalized farmer engagement, leading to a supply rebound during the October 2024-March 2025 flush season, with a 25% increase in milk production.

This temporary surplus prompted dairy firms to enhance their product offerings and infrastructure. Despite robust returns, early rains and geopolitical issues, like the India-Pakistan conflict, disrupted demand patterns in 2025. Industry experts anticipate cost adjustments by April 2026, aligned with improved seasonal demand, as companies focus on value-added products and evolving distribution channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)