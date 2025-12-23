Global Bond Market Steadies as Yields Retreat Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

In a notable shift within global financial markets, German 30-year bond yields experienced a significant decline on Tuesday, marking their steepest daily drop in over two months. This comes as the recent selloff in government bonds worldwide takes a pause amid geopolitical tensions.

Despite the decline across global bond yields, U.S. yields depicted a minor increase due to encouraging economic growth data. Nevertheless, this uptick had minimal impact on European markets. Meanwhile, gold and silver prices surged, driven by safe-haven demand from investors cautious of ongoing geopolitical risks.

The European Central Bank also remains a focal point, as recent commentary from top official Isabel Schnabel suggests no imminent interest rate hikes, despite the inflationary environment. As traders speculate on future ECB decisions, European bond markets witness adjustments, reflecting the complex interplay of economic forecasts and geopolitical developments.

