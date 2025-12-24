Prosperity and Progress: How Cooperatives are Revolutionizing India's Agriculture
Union Minister Amit Shah emphasized the Modi government's initiatives to bolster the cooperative sector, aiming to uplift farmers. At a KRIBHCO event, Shah highlighted plans to launch the 'Bharat Taxi' app, enhancing driver income, and spotlighted cooperative success stories like Amul, underscoring agriculture's sustainable future.
Union Minister Amit Shah has reaffirmed the Narendra Modi government's commitment to revolutionizing the cooperative sector to uplift farmers and agriculture in India. Addressing the KRIBHCO conference, Shah detailed initiatives focusing on sustainability and prosperity, including the upcoming launch of the 'Bharat Taxi' app for drivers.
Emphasizing sustainable agriculture, Shah stated the government's focus on reducing water and chemical use. The 'Bharat Taxi' app aims to redirect profits directly to drivers, eliminating private company dependency. The initiative aligns with Modi's mantra of 'prosperity through cooperation,' enhancing the rural economy.
Shah praised Haryana's cooperative advancements, citing Amul's success as a model and highlighting increased agriculture budgets under Modi. He unveiled a portal for the International Year of Cooperatives and inaugurated facilities to further bolster cooperative endeavors, showcasing a commitment to farmer prosperity and rural development.