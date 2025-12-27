Left Menu

Odisha to Finalize Mineral Auction Calendar in High-Level Meeting

Odisha government will hold a high-level meeting on January 3, 2026, to finalize the annual mineral auction calendar. The session, led by the Additional Chief Secretary, aims to bring transparency to auctions of major, critical, and strategic mineral blocks, aligned with India's Ministry of Mines' guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:54 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On January 3, 2026, the Odisha government is set to convene a high-level meeting aimed at finalizing the state's annual auction calendar for mineral blocks. This comes as part of efforts to align with the Ministry of Mines' directives, enhancing predictability and transparency in the auction process. The meeting will be chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Steel and Mines Department at 4:00 pm in Bhubaneswar.

The Ministry of Mines has urged states to publish annual auction calendars for mineral blocks within set deadlines. In response, the Directorate of Mines and Geology (DMG), Odisha, has compiled a list of major, critical, and strategic mineral blocks to be considered in the annual auction. These blocks have been thoroughly explored by various agencies including Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), Geological Survey of India (GSI), and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL).

The proposed mineral blocks are categorized into major and critical blocks, covered under two annexures. Annexure-I includes blocks such as iron ore and bauxite, located across districts like Keonjhar and Sundargarh, while Annexure-II outlines crucial minerals like graphite and rare earth elements across districts including Kalahandi and Rayagada. This categorization aims to address the exploration status and auction readiness before integrating them into the state's auction calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

