Political Shake-up in Kerala: Congress and BJP Drama Unfolds in Mattathur

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Congress of aiding BJP’s growth as Congress councillors in Mattathur panchayat allied with BJP to prevent an LDF presidency. This shift, reflected by similar incidents across India, has sparked political controversy, despite Congress leaders denying any defection to BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:06 IST
In a fresh political twist, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has charged the Congress with inadvertently supporting the BJP's rise in the state. The accusation follows an unexpected alliance between Congress councillors and the BJP in Mattathur panchayat, Thrissur district, reshaping local power dynamics.

The surprising collaboration saw Congress councillors resigning from their party to support an independent candidate alongside the BJP, thereby preventing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) from assuming the presidency of the panchayat. Although victorious in the election, the councillors emphasized they had not officially joined the BJP.

Political ramifications have unfolded statewide as Vijayan criticizes the Congress for allegedly facilitating BJP's regional dominance. Meanwhile, opposing voices from Congress deny any allegiance shifts, attributing the incident to the CPI(M)'s political maneuvers. The unfolding events in Mattathur have ignited debates about party loyalty and democratic processes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

