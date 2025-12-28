Left Menu

India's Healthcare Revolution: Aiming for a Malaria-Free Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted India's remarkable 97% reduction in malaria cases, attributing the success to health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Mission Indradhanush. He urged doctors to align with these schemes to build a healthier nation, emphasizing the importance of wellness and holistic healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:08 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced significant strides in India's fight against malaria, citing a 97% reduction in cases, with an expectation of eradicating the disease soon. He credited initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and Mission Indradhanush for these advances.

Speaking at the 'All India Medical Conference - IMA NATCON 2025,' Shah highlighted the progress made in healthcare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, including a substantial increase in the health budget and reduced mortality rates for diseases like dengue and maternal health.

Shah called on doctors to contribute to a 'healthy demography' by integrating ethical practices into medical education and embracing wellness. He urged the IMA to facilitate telemedicine and volunteer work to ensure accessible and affordable healthcare, challenging any attempts to undermine these governmental schemes.

