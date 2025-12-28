India's Healthcare Revolution: Aiming for a Malaria-Free Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced significant strides in India's fight against malaria, citing a 97% reduction in cases, with an expectation of eradicating the disease soon. He credited initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and Mission Indradhanush for these advances.

Speaking at the 'All India Medical Conference - IMA NATCON 2025,' Shah highlighted the progress made in healthcare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, including a substantial increase in the health budget and reduced mortality rates for diseases like dengue and maternal health.

Shah called on doctors to contribute to a 'healthy demography' by integrating ethical practices into medical education and embracing wellness. He urged the IMA to facilitate telemedicine and volunteer work to ensure accessible and affordable healthcare, challenging any attempts to undermine these governmental schemes.