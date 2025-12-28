Left Menu

Turbulence Over Coal Project: Villagers Demand Justice

The Chhattisgarh local administration has begun cancelling a public hearing for a coal mining project following violent protests. Villagers have been demanding the hearing's cancellation, claiming it was conducted illegally. Discussions between officials and villagers are ongoing, while the Chief Minister vows to investigate the unrest.

Updated: 28-12-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:27 IST
The Chhattisgarh local administration has initiated the process of cancelling a contentious public hearing for a coal mining project, following violent clashes that resulted in injuries and property damage in Tamnar, Raigarh district.

After intense protests from villagers and injuries to several policemen, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced an inquiry into the violence and pledged strict action against those responsible. On Sunday, Raigarh Collector Mayank Chaturvedi requested a halt on further proceedings related to the hearing.

Continuous dialogues are underway between the district administration and representatives from the 14 affected villages. Despite the tensions, officials are committed to addressing the villagers' concerns through peaceful means.

