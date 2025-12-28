Turmoil in Tamnar: Coal Mining Protest Ignites Violence

In Tamnar, Chhattisgarh, unrest erupted over a contentious coal mining project. Violent clashes between villagers and police left several officers injured and resulted in arson attacks on vehicles.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced an inquiry into the violence, emphasizing that those responsible will face stern action. The local administration began steps to cancel the disputed public hearing, aligning with protester demands.

The sit-in protest, ongoing since December 12, involves villagers from 14 local communities opposing the project and the earlier 'illegal' public hearing. The situation intensified after police actions at the protest site, prompting authorities to address local grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)