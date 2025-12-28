Left Menu

Turmoil in Tamnar: Coal Mining Protest Ignites Violence

In Tamnar, Chhattisgarh, tensions escalated as villagers protested against a coal mining project, leading to clashes with police and multiple injuries. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced an inquiry and promised strict action against perpetrators. The local administration is moving to cancel the controversial public hearing as demanded by the protesters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Tamnar, Chhattisgarh, unrest erupted over a contentious coal mining project. Violent clashes between villagers and police left several officers injured and resulted in arson attacks on vehicles.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced an inquiry into the violence, emphasizing that those responsible will face stern action. The local administration began steps to cancel the disputed public hearing, aligning with protester demands.

The sit-in protest, ongoing since December 12, involves villagers from 14 local communities opposing the project and the earlier 'illegal' public hearing. The situation intensified after police actions at the protest site, prompting authorities to address local grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

