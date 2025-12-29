Southern Railway Set for Major Capacity Boost by 2030

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled an ambitious plan for Southern Railway, aiming to double train capacity in key hubs by 2030, including Chennai, Coimbatore, and Ernakulam. This initiative is in response to growing passenger demand and aims to alleviate congestion across the network.

Key upgrades include expansions at coaching terminals and enhancements in sectional and operational capacities, promising a significant boost in railway infrastructure. Chennai Egmore's redevelopment will feature airport-style facilities, while Tambaram and Perambur stations will integrate better with suburban services.

In Kerala, Ernakulam's station redevelopment is a pivotal component, ensuring seamless connectivity and upgrading facilities to support the region's commercial and tourism activities. These projects are part of a strategic effort to improve nationwide railway connectivity.

