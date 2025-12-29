Inferno in Korba: Three Shops Scorched in Overnight Blaze

In the early hours of Monday, a fire erupted in a commercial complex in Korba city, located in Chhattisgarh, resulting in significant damage to three shops. Local police reported the blaze originated from a jewellery store on the first floor of the complex.

Thankfully, there were no casualties reported as the fire, which started at the jewellery store, swiftly spread to nearby businesses, destroying three in total. Authorities and local citizens took prompt action, evacuating goods from surrounding shops to mitigate the damage.

Initial findings suggest a short circuit may have triggered the fire, though officials are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause. Korba Collector Kunal Dudawat confirmed that the fire has been contained and efforts are underway to assess the damages comprehensively.