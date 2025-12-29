Left Menu

Inferno in Korba: Three Shops Scorched in Overnight Blaze

A fire broke out at a commercial complex in Korba city, Chhattisgarh, damaging three shops. The blaze, believed to be caused by a short circuit at a jewellery store, was controlled by fire services. No casualties were reported, and an investigation is ongoing to confirm the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Monday, a fire erupted in a commercial complex in Korba city, located in Chhattisgarh, resulting in significant damage to three shops. Local police reported the blaze originated from a jewellery store on the first floor of the complex.

Thankfully, there were no casualties reported as the fire, which started at the jewellery store, swiftly spread to nearby businesses, destroying three in total. Authorities and local citizens took prompt action, evacuating goods from surrounding shops to mitigate the damage.

Initial findings suggest a short circuit may have triggered the fire, though officials are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause. Korba Collector Kunal Dudawat confirmed that the fire has been contained and efforts are underway to assess the damages comprehensively.

