KCR's Return: A Signal of a Heated Legislative Session in Telangana

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, returned to the Telangana Legislative Assembly after a hiatus. His presence indicates intense debates, especially on water issues, with the ruling Congress. The session is likely to be contentious, following remarks exchanged between KCR and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:08 IST
Rao
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political turn, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, widely known as KCR, made a comeback to the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday after a two-year absence. His return comes amidst escalating tensions between his party and the ruling Congress over critical water issues, hinting at a volatile winter session.

Rao, who serves as the Leader of Opposition, was greeted enthusiastically by his party MLAs as he joined the assembly proceedings. His attendance suggests a proactive approach in addressing disputes that have sparked tensions with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

KCR's recent comments criticizing the Chief Minister's alleged inability to pressurize the Union Government on the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project's stalled report evoked a sharp rebuke from Reddy, who noted Rao's prolonged absence from the legislative sessions over the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

