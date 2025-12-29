KCR's Return: A Signal of a Heated Legislative Session in Telangana

In a significant political turn, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, widely known as KCR, made a comeback to the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday after a two-year absence. His return comes amidst escalating tensions between his party and the ruling Congress over critical water issues, hinting at a volatile winter session.

Rao, who serves as the Leader of Opposition, was greeted enthusiastically by his party MLAs as he joined the assembly proceedings. His attendance suggests a proactive approach in addressing disputes that have sparked tensions with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

KCR's recent comments criticizing the Chief Minister's alleged inability to pressurize the Union Government on the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project's stalled report evoked a sharp rebuke from Reddy, who noted Rao's prolonged absence from the legislative sessions over the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)