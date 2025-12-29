Fog Disrupts Over 300 Flights at Delhi Airport
Dense fog led to the cancellation of 128 flights, eight diversions, and delayed nearly 200 services at Delhi's airport. Reduced visibility impacted flight movements, with 64 departures and arrivals cancelled. Operator DIAL reported improving conditions, though flight disruptions continued due to persistent fog across northern India.
Dense fog wreaked havoc at Delhi's airport on Monday, leading to significant flight disruptions. At least 128 flights were cancelled while eight were diverted due to low visibility.
The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) confirmed that 64 departures and 64 arrivals faced cancellation. Additionally, nearly 200 flights experienced delays caused by the fog.
Efforts to inform passengers and manage disruptions are ongoing, as visibility concerns persist across northern India, affecting the pace of flight movements.
