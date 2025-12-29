Fog Disrupts Over 300 Flights at Delhi Airport

Dense fog wreaked havoc at Delhi's airport on Monday, leading to significant flight disruptions. At least 128 flights were cancelled while eight were diverted due to low visibility.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) confirmed that 64 departures and 64 arrivals faced cancellation. Additionally, nearly 200 flights experienced delays caused by the fog.

Efforts to inform passengers and manage disruptions are ongoing, as visibility concerns persist across northern India, affecting the pace of flight movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)