Stalemate at WTO E-commerce Talks: Brazil's Resistance Fuels Uncertainty

The World Trade Organization's recent ministerial talks in Yaounde concluded early Monday without reaching consensus on crucial issues, casting uncertainty over the trade body's future. Brazil's opposition to extend a moratorium on e-commerce duties sparked tension and underscored the challenges WTO faces amid the rise of economic nationalism.

Despite low expectations, hopes remained for at least a temporary renewal of the moratorium. However, resistance from Brazil, which sought a shorter two-year extension, led to an impasse contrary to the U.S.'s preference for a permanent solution, diplomats reported.

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed optimism for restoring the moratorium, while progress on reform discussions has set the stage for future meetings in Geneva. The deadlock highlights the organization's increasing sidelining as alternative trade agreements, like the CPTPP, gain prominence.