WTO Talks Falter Amid E-Commerce Moratorium Dispute
World Trade Organization talks ended without an agreement on reform or e-commerce moratorium extension, highlighting growing economic nationalism. Brazil blocked the U.S.-backed extension, marking a setback for global trade. Some members advanced digital trade rules. The impasse may empower regional agreements, suggesting the WTO's declining influence on global trade policies.
World Trade Organization negotiations ended without an agreement on reform measures or an e-commerce moratorium extension, adding to concerns about the organization's dwindling global relevance amid rising economic nationalism.
The ministerial talks, held over four days in Yaounde, Cameroon, concluded with Brazil blocking a U.S.-led attempt to extend the moratorium on duties for electronic transmissions like digital downloads and streaming. This development marked a significant setback for global trade, according to Britain's Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle.
Despite the stalemate, a subset of 66 WTO members managed to reach the world's first baseline agreement on digital trade rules. Analysts suggest the ongoing deadlock may shift momentum towards regional trade frameworks such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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