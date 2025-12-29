Left Menu

Emerging Markets Shine Despite Global Uncertainties

Emerging market stocks saw significant gains, driven by strength in Asia as markets anticipated a positive end to the year. Despite lower liquidity due to holidays, China's policy support and geopolitical risks are focal points for investors. The MSCI index shows strong performance, though future challenges persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:13 IST
Emerging Markets Shine Despite Global Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks in emerging markets surged at the beginning of the final week of 2025, benefiting from robust Asian markets despite the seasonal lull in global trade liquidity. The asset class anticipates its strongest annual performance since 2017, though investors remain cautious about 2026 due to geopolitical tensions and China's economic policy direction.

On Monday, MSCI's emerging markets equities index increased by 0.4%, trending towards an annual gain of nearly 30%. Kamakshya Trivedi, a strategist at Goldman Sachs, noted that the exceptional returns this year set a high benchmark for 2026. The yuan experienced slight losses against the dollar amid state media warnings against currency surge.

Regional markets showed mixed results as Chinese stocks exhibited diverse trends. Taiwan's equities benchmark climbed to a record high, with South Korean stocks also rising notably. Meanwhile, South African stocks and the rand paused their strong rally, while U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President continue seeking a war resolution.

TRENDING

1
A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education Reforms

A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education R...

 India
2
Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

 Global
3
Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

 India
4
Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025