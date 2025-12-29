AIMIM's Owaisi Denounces Lynching, Urges Action from Bangladesh Leaders
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh and urged interim leader Muhammad Yunus to act against the perpetrators. Owaisi highlighted the presence of anti-India elements in Bangladesh and supported efforts to improve bilateral relations. He stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law in both nations.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday strongly condemned the lynching of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. He expressed hope that interim government head Muhammad Yunus would take decisive action against those responsible.
Owaisi pointed to the presence of anti-India figures, including Pakistan's ISI and elements from China, in Bangladesh, stressing the need for improved diplomatic relations. The AIMIM leader criticized any form of mob lynching as contrary to legal mandates, urging for adherence to constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and secularism in Bangladesh as per Articles 41 and 12.
Further highlighting similar incidents in India, Owaisi called attention to disturbing trends where vigilantes bypass the law, often based on religion or appearance. He urged that any doubt regarding nationality should be resolved legally and condemned the involvement of political groups in such acts.
