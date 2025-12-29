Delhi's Air Crisis: AAP and BJP Face Off Over Toll Plazas
Amid surging pollution levels in Delhi, AAP blames BJP for ignoring a Supreme Court ban on toll tax collection, contributing to congestion and worsening air quality. AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj criticizes the BJP-ruled MCD for prioritizing revenue over public health as Delhi's AQI hits severe levels.
- Country:
- India
With increasing pollution levels choking Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to close toll plazas, exacerbating air quality issues.
No comment was provided by the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) or the party itself. AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj has highlighted that, despite a Supreme Court prohibition on toll tax collection in Delhi, vehicles continue to face toll barriers, resulting in increased congestion and air pollution.
In light of Monday's Air Quality Index (AQI) recording a severe level of 402, Bharadwaj criticized the BJP for failing to enforce the Supreme Court's orders and emphasized the need for the MCD to prioritize public health over revenue collection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- pollution
- AAP
- BJP
- toll plazas
- Supreme Court
- air quality
- Saurabh Bharadwaj
- AQI
- MCD
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Justice in Unnao Rape Case
Supreme Court's Landmark Pause on Aravallis Redefinition: A Victory for Environmental Advocates
Supreme Court Puts Aravalli Hills Definition on Hold, Calls for Expert Review
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Tackling Pollution with Innovation and Action
Supreme Court Upholds Justice: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Sentence Reinstated