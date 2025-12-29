Left Menu

Delhi's Air Crisis: AAP and BJP Face Off Over Toll Plazas

Amid surging pollution levels in Delhi, AAP blames BJP for ignoring a Supreme Court ban on toll tax collection, contributing to congestion and worsening air quality. AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj criticizes the BJP-ruled MCD for prioritizing revenue over public health as Delhi's AQI hits severe levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:57 IST
Delhi's Air Crisis: AAP and BJP Face Off Over Toll Plazas
  • India

With increasing pollution levels choking Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to close toll plazas, exacerbating air quality issues.

No comment was provided by the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) or the party itself. AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj has highlighted that, despite a Supreme Court prohibition on toll tax collection in Delhi, vehicles continue to face toll barriers, resulting in increased congestion and air pollution.

In light of Monday's Air Quality Index (AQI) recording a severe level of 402, Bharadwaj criticized the BJP for failing to enforce the Supreme Court's orders and emphasized the need for the MCD to prioritize public health over revenue collection.

