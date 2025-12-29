Delhi's Air Crisis: AAP and BJP Face Off Over Toll Plazas

With increasing pollution levels choking Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to close toll plazas, exacerbating air quality issues.

No comment was provided by the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) or the party itself. AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj has highlighted that, despite a Supreme Court prohibition on toll tax collection in Delhi, vehicles continue to face toll barriers, resulting in increased congestion and air pollution.

In light of Monday's Air Quality Index (AQI) recording a severe level of 402, Bharadwaj criticized the BJP for failing to enforce the Supreme Court's orders and emphasized the need for the MCD to prioritize public health over revenue collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)