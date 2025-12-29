Left Menu

Birthday Bash Turns Tragic: Familial Dispute Ends in Fatal Stabbing

A birthday celebration in Gurjar Chowk, Meerut, ended in tragedy when a man allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law to death. The accused, Salim, objected to his daughters dancing and during a heated argument, fatally attacked Yunus. Police quickly arrested Salim and recovered the murder weapon.

A birthday party in Gurjar Chowk, Meerut, turned deadly when Salim allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law Yunus during a heated altercation. The incident arose from a dispute over Salim's daughters dancing at the event. Police rapidly arrested Salim after the incident and recovered the knife used in the attack.

The party, organized for the sixth birthday of Naeem's daughter Ateeqa, saw family and friends gathered to celebrate. Matters escalated post cake-cutting when Salim's daughters began to dance. Reports indicate Salim objected and attempted to forcibly take his daughters home, prompting an intervention from Yunus and his nephew Naushad.

City Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh stated that during the attempted intervention, the disagreement intensified, leading Salim to fatally stab Yunus in the chest. Naushad was also injured but was treated and later discharged. Salim was apprehended, and a case registered against him as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

