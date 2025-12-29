Left Menu

Electoral Roll Fear Triggers Tragedy in West Bengal

An 82-year-old man, Durjan Majhi, allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal's Purulia district, with his family attributing his death to stress over a Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls. Local leaders criticized the Election Commission, demanding accountability for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raghunathpur | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:56 IST
Electoral Roll Fear Triggers Tragedy in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, an 82-year-old man, identified as Durjan Majhi, reportedly died by suicide in West Bengal's Purulia district due to stress related to the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to police reports on Monday.

Majhi, a tribal resident of Choutala village, had submitted his enumeration form for the SIR process but was later called to a hearing, which his family claims caused him severe anxiety. "He was extremely anxious and had not been eating properly for the last two days," a family member stated.

Following his death on the railway tracks, political tensions rose as Trinamool Congress leaders, including Block President Manoj Saha, visited the family. Saha criticized the Election Commission's "faulty decisions," insisting that the Commission must take responsibility for what he termed an "unfortunate" incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Pradesh

CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Prades...

 India
2
Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

 Indonesia
3
Street Drama Scheme: Road-Rage Ruses Unraveled by Police

Street Drama Scheme: Road-Rage Ruses Unraveled by Police

 India
4
Kazakhstan Oil Exports Plummet Following Drone Strike

Kazakhstan Oil Exports Plummet Following Drone Strike

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025