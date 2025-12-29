Electoral Roll Fear Triggers Tragedy in West Bengal

In a tragic turn of events, an 82-year-old man, identified as Durjan Majhi, reportedly died by suicide in West Bengal's Purulia district due to stress related to the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to police reports on Monday.

Majhi, a tribal resident of Choutala village, had submitted his enumeration form for the SIR process but was later called to a hearing, which his family claims caused him severe anxiety. "He was extremely anxious and had not been eating properly for the last two days," a family member stated.

Following his death on the railway tracks, political tensions rose as Trinamool Congress leaders, including Block President Manoj Saha, visited the family. Saha criticized the Election Commission's "faulty decisions," insisting that the Commission must take responsibility for what he termed an "unfortunate" incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)