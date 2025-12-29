Uttarakhand CM Vows Justice in Tripura Student's Tragic Murder Case

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised strict justice in the murder case of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura. Speaking with Chakma's father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, Dhami conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident.

The chief minister highlighted the state's dedication to maintaining a secure environment for students from across the globe. He assured that five suspects have been detained, with a reward announced for another believed to be in Nepal.

In coordination with Tripura's Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and India's Union Home Minister, Dhami pledged full support to the victim's family, emphasizing the state's commitment to swift justice and unity in this tragic moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)