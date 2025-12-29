Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express: Fire Claims One Life

A fire on the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express near Yelamanchili resulted in one fatality. The blaze, which started in the linen storage area, led to the death of one passenger. Authorities are investigating the cause, and replacement coaches are en route to accommodate displaced passengers. Ex gratia will be provided to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express: Fire Claims One Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a fire broke out on the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express near Yelamanchili, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old passenger. The fire occurred early Monday, affecting the B1 and M2 coaches, police said.

Initial investigations suggest the blaze originated in the linen storage section, contrary to common fire sources in electrical panels. While 143 passengers were safely evacuated, one passenger, Chandrasekhar Sundar, was unable to escape.

The South Central Railway announced an ex gratia payment to the deceased's family and initiated an inquiry led by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Replacement coaches have been dispatched, and helpline numbers established to assist affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

 India
2
Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

 India
3
China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

 Global
4
Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025