Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express: Fire Claims One Life

In a tragic incident, a fire broke out on the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express near Yelamanchili, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old passenger. The fire occurred early Monday, affecting the B1 and M2 coaches, police said.

Initial investigations suggest the blaze originated in the linen storage section, contrary to common fire sources in electrical panels. While 143 passengers were safely evacuated, one passenger, Chandrasekhar Sundar, was unable to escape.

The South Central Railway announced an ex gratia payment to the deceased's family and initiated an inquiry led by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Replacement coaches have been dispatched, and helpline numbers established to assist affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)