India Jazz Project: Bridging Cultures with Blues Legends Tinariwen

Tinariwen, the Grammy-winning desert blues band, is set to headline the inaugural India Jazz Project, marking an ambitious cultural endeavor debuting in February. The event will take place across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, providing a stage for international and Indian jazz and blues musicians to collaborate.

Organized by Foreword (Overture × The Soul Company), the India Jazz Project aims to create a cultural platform that blends global artistry with India's vibrant creative scene. Co-founders Arpan Peter and Somanna PM emphasize the importance of integrating India's rich jazz and blues heritage into today's global music conversation.

Formed in the 1980s, Tinariwen's music, born from the Tuareg rebellion's desert camps, resonates with themes of exile, freedom, and resilience. The group has worked with renowned artists such as Carlos Santana and Thom Yorke, contributing to their international acclaim.