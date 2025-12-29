Taiwan Flights Diverted Amid China Military Drills
China's military exercises around Taiwan will impact over 100,000 international passengers and 6,000 domestic travelers. Taiwan's transport ministry plans to divert flights from risky areas or offer alternative routes for safety.
- Taiwan
China's recent military drills around Taiwan are set to disrupt travel for more than 100,000 passengers on international flights and about 6,000 domestic air passengers on Tuesday, according to Taiwan's transport ministry.
In a statement issued on Monday, authorities stressed the necessity of diverting international flights from dangerous zones, or resorting to alternative routes to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area.
The military exercises have prompted significant logistical challenges as Taiwan works diligently to maintain passenger safety amidst potential airspace conflicts.
