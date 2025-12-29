Left Menu

Taiwan Flights Diverted Amid China Military Drills

China's military exercises around Taiwan will impact over 100,000 international passengers and 6,000 domestic travelers. Taiwan's transport ministry plans to divert flights from risky areas or offer alternative routes for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:28 IST
Taiwan Flights Diverted Amid China Military Drills
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

China's recent military drills around Taiwan are set to disrupt travel for more than 100,000 passengers on international flights and about 6,000 domestic air passengers on Tuesday, according to Taiwan's transport ministry.

In a statement issued on Monday, authorities stressed the necessity of diverting international flights from dangerous zones, or resorting to alternative routes to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area.

The military exercises have prompted significant logistical challenges as Taiwan works diligently to maintain passenger safety amidst potential airspace conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education Reforms

A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education R...

 India
2
Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

 Global
3
Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

 India
4
Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025