TECNO Glory Night Awards Celebrate Pan-African Creators at AFCON Morocco

TECNO Glory Night Awards, jointly organised by TECNO in partnership with TikTok Live and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), marked a landmark celebration of pan-African creativity, innovation, and cultural influence. Held alongside the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, the event honoured leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) whose creativity has been powered by TECNO AI and inspired by the brand’s flagship campaign, “Power Your Moment.”

As TECNO elevated its long-standing association with AFCON into its new role as Official Global Partner, the brand brought together Africa’s most influential digital voices for a signature celebration that blended sport, technology, and culture. Influencers from more than 20 African countries attended the prestigious evening, joined by AFCON football legends, media partners, and TECNO executives, creating a powerful convergence of creativity, influence, and leadership.

The Glory Night Awards were conceived as a tribute to creators shaping the future of Africa’s digital storytelling ecosystem. Through authenticity, narrative depth, and cultural resonance, these influencers embodied the spirit of “Power Your Moment,” transforming everyday experiences into compelling digital stories that connect communities across the continent.

Throughout the evening, TECNO presented five major awards recognising different dimensions of creative excellence:

The Moment Excellence Award honoured creators who captured the emotional soul of the campaign through authentic and deeply resonant storytelling. Winners included @ultimatekombo2 (Nigeria), @eng_makelele (Tanzania), and @hajar_arssalanee (Morocco). Accepting the award, Nigeria’s @ultimatekombo2 said the recognition represents every African creator who believes their story matters, crediting TECNO for providing tools that turn everyday moments into powerful expressions.

The Moment King/Queen Award celebrated influencers who redefined digital influence through outstanding engagement, views, and follower growth during the campaign. The winners were @liquorose_ (Nigeria), @MIMImimitiktok0101 (Ivory Coast), and @fallu_etsesvideos (Senegal), recognised for their ability to sustain massive audience interaction and meaningful community connections.

The Creative Spark Award acknowledged creators who pushed creative boundaries and transformed ordinary ideas into breakthrough content. Winners included @sagaba1 (Mali), @therealchiche (Kenya), and @brahimlogia (Morocco). Kenya’s @therealchiche described the award as motivation to continue innovating, adding that the campaign challenged creators to see creativity from new perspectives.

The Visual Master Award honoured influencers who demonstrated exceptional visual artistry, mastering composition, colour, light, and storytelling through mobile photography and videography. The award went to @ali_hustler (Egypt), @jennifrank29 (Nigeria), and @mayole_francine (Cameroon), whose work elevated mobile visuals into immersive artistic experiences.

The TECNO Partner Award recognised long-term creator partners who closely align with TECNO’s brand philosophy and actively champion TECNO AI. Winners included @solo.md (Uganda), @cheikhetaltesse (Senegal), and @izziboye (Nigeria). Uganda’s @solo.md noted that TECNO AI has transformed the way creators connect with audiences, calling the partnership a shared belief in empowering African voices.

The winners were selected through the continent-wide #MyPowerMoment campaign, which invited creators to submit original photo or video content inspired by themes such as Power Your Glory, Power Your Rise, Power Your Joy, and Power Your Creativity. The submissions reflected Africa’s diversity, capturing moments of transformation, joy, imagination, and resilience.

Beyond awards, TECNO curated immersive product experiences during the event. An exclusive experience zone allowed creators, including artist Joeboy, to explore TECNO’s latest AI-powered devices, highlighting photography, real-time editing, and creator-friendly workflows. A standout attraction was the 3D photo station powered by TECNO AI, offering enhanced low-light performance and portrait optimisation—features that creators instantly turned into shareable behind-the-scenes content.

At the TECNO AI Ecosystem showcase, KOLs engaged with interactive demonstrations, testing VR gear, smart ecosystem integrations, and AI translation and summarisation tools on the MEGAPAD. These hands-on experiences showcased how TECNO’s interconnected technologies empower creators to enhance efficiency, creativity, and reach.

The TECNO Glory Night Awards reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to Africa’s creative economy, strengthening the bridge between sport, technology, and digital culture. As the night concluded, it left behind a sense of collective pride and momentum, celebrating not only the winners but an entire generation of African storytellers shaping the continent’s digital future. With TECNO, every moment truly has the power to become extraordinary.