Harmony Across Faiths: A Story of Compassionate Unity

In Deoband, a Muslim man and his companions performed the last rites of a Hindu individual in a display of cross-faith harmony and compassion. Ajay Kumar Saini, a mechanic, passed away with no family to conduct his funeral. Gulfam Ansari, the son of a local corporator, stepped in to lead the ceremonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:38 IST
Harmony Across Faiths: A Story of Compassionate Unity
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming display of interfaith unity, the last rites of a Hindu man in Deoband were carried out by a Muslim man and his companions. The heartfelt gesture has caught widespread attention through a viral video on social media.

Ajay Kumar Saini, 40, a mechanic residing in Kohla Basti, passed away due to kidney disease. Having no family to perform his final rites, the responsibility was graciously undertaken by Gulfam Ansari, son of a local corporator, along with his associates.

Despite being unfamiliar with Hindu rituals, Gulfam and his companions successfully completed the funeral with guidance from the local Hindu community, also arranging meals for visiting mourners over a span of three days, according to villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

