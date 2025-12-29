Orange Secures Mobile-Only Rights to Stream AFCON Morocco 2025 Across Africa

Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced a landmark agreement granting Orange exclusive mobile-only broadcasting rights for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025. The prestigious continental football tournament will be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Under this strategic partnership, active users of Orange’s Max it super app will be able to watch a curated selection of 35 live matches from the tournament across 13 Sub-Saharan African countries. These include Burkina Faso, Botswana, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Guinea-Bissau.

The broadcast package covers all group-stage matches involving national teams from countries where Orange operates, along with a carefully selected lineup of knockout-stage fixtures. These include matches from the round of 16, quarter-finals, one semi-final, the third-place play-off, and the final. The selection ensures broad, inclusive, and representative coverage of African football, tailored to mobile viewing habits and the expectations of a digitally connected generation of fans.

At the heart of this initiative is Max it TV, the entertainment universe within Orange’s Max it super app. The app integrates telecommunications services, financial solutions, entertainment, and digital content into a single platform, offering users a seamless and intuitive experience. Through Max it TV, OMEA aims to place African sport—particularly football—at the centre of its digital ecosystem.

Beyond live match streaming, the platform will feature original pre-match and post-match programmes produced with the support of experienced sports and broadcast specialists. These shows will provide expert analysis, storytelling, and behind-the-scenes insights, enriching the overall fan experience. The broadcasts will be powered by an end-to-end low-latency infrastructure designed to ensure ultra-fast, smooth, and stable streaming, delivering near-live viewing even in challenging network environments.

The partnership reflects OMEA’s mobile-first strategy and its ambition to position Max it as the pan-African benchmark for digital content. By leveraging mobile technology, Orange seeks to promote inclusion, innovation, and local talent, while making premium African sports content more accessible across the continent.

Commenting on the agreement, Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, said that football is far more than a sport in Africa—it is a shared passion that unites and empowers communities. He noted that through Max it, Orange is bringing its digital vision to life by offering a fully integrated AFCON fan experience that allows customers to feel closer than ever to the action. He added that the initiative reflects Orange’s commitment to supporting the continent’s love for football and creating moments that inspire unity, hope, and shared dreams.

With this agreement, OMEA reinforces its leadership in Africa’s digital transformation and the promotion of premium African content. By broadcasting AFCON Morocco 2025 through the Max it super app, Orange is turning digital technology into a space for emotion, connection, and pride—serving a connected Africa that celebrates its talent and passion for football.