Tragedy Strikes on Delhi-Nainital Highway: Overloaded Truck Topples, Crushing SUV Driver

An overloaded truck carrying wood shavings toppled on the Delhi-Nainital highway, crushing a Bolero SUV and killing its driver, Firasat Khan, instantly on Sunday evening, police reported. The accident took place near Pahari Gate crossing in Rampur while the SUV was making a turn at a highway cut.

Police revealed that the truck swerved to avoid the SUV, mounted the road divider, and flipped over, resulting in the SUV being flattened within moments. Video footage of the event circulated widely, capturing the shocking sequence. Rescue efforts continued as authorities retrieved Khan's body after several hours.

The SUV, employed by the electricity department and used by Sub-Divisional Officer Nagendra Kumar, was engaged in official duty at Khod sub-station. The accident caused a traffic jam stretching two kilometers, requiring rerouted traffic and extensive rescue operations. Legal proceedings are underway as officials examine all aspects of the crash.

