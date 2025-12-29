AI Image Controversy Shadows National Water Award

The Congress party has raised serious allegations against the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh, accusing them of employing AI-generated images to secure a national water conservation award—an accusation promptly denied by the local administration.

According to Congress president Jitu Patwari, the BJP-led administration allegedly manipulated AI technology to fabricate water conservation projects, posing them as real developments. The Khandwa district, awarded for its water preservation efforts under the 'Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari' campaign, found itself at the center of these claims.

In response, Khandwa's District Panchayat CEO, Nagarjun B. Gowda, clarified that the AI-generated images had no bearing on the National Water Award. He insisted that the award was based on verified fieldwork, with extensive scrutiny from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry. Allegations were fueled by images uploaded for educational purposes on a separate platform, 'Catch the Rain.'