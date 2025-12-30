Left Menu

Expanding Rail Horizons: New Connectivity for Northeast India in 2025

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has introduced 11 new trains in 2025, enhancing connectivity across the Northeast, including Mizoram. Notably, new services like the Guwahati-Sairang Express aim to improve convenience. Additionally, the Darjeeling toy train caters to tourism, enriching the region's travel infrastructure.

Updated: 30-12-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:32 IST
  • India

Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) is set to transform the travel landscape of Northeast India in 2025 with the introduction of 11 new train services, as announced on Tuesday. This move includes historic firsts for Mizoram in rail connectivity, signifying a milestone in regional transportation.

The Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express connects Mizoram with other regions via weekly services, while the Guwahati-Sairang Express offers daily travel options. Additional routes, such as the Kolkata-Sairang Express, operate on a tri-weekly schedule to enhance accessibility.

Other significant services include bi-weekly and daily trains, supporting local commutes, and the revival of the Darjeeling toy train service, which is now active for tourism and heritage-inspired travel, enriching the region's cultural and travel offerings, the statement detailed.

