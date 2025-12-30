Left Menu

Global Political Calendar: Key Dates and Events

Upcoming global political events include elections in various countries, European Council meetings, and significant international summits. Noteworthy events feature the Turkish-Somali summit, EU-Jordan summit, and a Greece-hosted energy summit. These events mark critical moments in international relations and governance over the next two months.

Updated: 30-12-2025 16:12 IST
As we move into the new year, a series of significant political events are slated to impact global affairs. Noteworthy events include the Turkish President hosting the Somali President in Istanbul for a joint press conference, signaling a strengthening of ties between the two nations.

The EU will be at the forefront of numerous key discussions, including the Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, as well as general and foreign affairs councils held throughout January and February. These meetings are poised to shape the political and economic landscape of the continent.

On the electoral front, countries like Myanmar and Uganda are preparing for pivotal elections, while an energy summit in Athens aims to address pressing global energy issues. Each of these events marks a critical juncture in international diplomacy and governance.

