Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Raises Alarms Over Bengali-Speaking People's Safety in BJP States

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address concerns over 'attacks' on Bengali-speaking individuals in BJP-ruled states and the challenges faced by the Matua community in West Bengal. Chowdhury urged Modi to prevent potential communal tensions and highlighted discrimination against Bengali speakers as infiltrators.

  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday expressed his concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 'attacks' on Bengali-speaking people, especially in BJP-ruled states, during a crucial meeting aimed at addressing rising communal tensions in West Bengal.

Chowdhury, a former Congress chief in the state, emphasized the pressing issues faced by the backward Matua community and migrant workers. Following the talks, Modi reportedly assured Chowdhury that he was monitoring the situation closely, emphasizing the need to avoid any further violence.

Highlighting the perception of Bengali speakers as 'infiltrators,' Chowdhury delivered a letter to Modi urging action against discrimination. He flagged recent incidents of violence and wrongful arrests of Bengali workers, with the ongoing issues underscoring a larger sectarian divide as West Bengal's assembly polls approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

