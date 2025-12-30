Congress Demands Action Against Rising Violence on Bengali Migrant Workers
The Congress staged a protest at Utkal Bhavan against the killing of a migrant worker, Juel Sheikh, in Odisha. They allege that violence against Bengali-speaking workers in several states is on the rise. The protest, led by Manoj Chakraborty, calls for government intervention and better protection for migrant workers.
The Congress staged a protest at Utkal Bhavan on Tuesday, denouncing the killing of a migrant worker from Murshidabad, Odisha. Alleging a pattern of violence against Bengali workers across India, the Congress emphasized the need for protective measures.
Leading the demonstration, Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty highlighted the murder of a young Bengali man in Odisha, claiming this incident underscores increasing harassment and attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in states like Odisha, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Chakraborty argued that such workers are often targeted due to their linguistic identity.
In response, he demanded urgent government action to ensure the safety of migrant workers, proposing institutional measures such as issuing official identity cards. These IDs would facilitate quick assistance by listing critical contact information. Recent incidents, including the death of 30-year-old Juel Sheikh following an altercation over a bidi in Sambalpur, Odisha, reinforce the need for concrete protective steps.
