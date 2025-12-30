Tragic End: Suspicion, Allegations Surround Railway Employee's Death

In a disturbing incident, a 70-year-old retired railway employee was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances at his Mahoba residence. Authorities also found his mentally challenged daughter in a severely weakened state near the body.

Identified as Om Prakash Singh Rathore, the deceased had been a senior clerk before retiring. Allegations against a servant couple, who had been caring for Rathore and his daughter Rashmi, have surfaced, prompting a police investigation into possible confinement and ill-treatment.

Rathore's brother, Amar Singh, claimed the servants controlled the house, restricting family access for years. As police probe the allegations, the community awaits justice in this troubling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)