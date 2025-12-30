Tragic End: Suspicion, Allegations Surround Railway Employee's Death
A retired railway employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns over his and his mentally challenged daughter's treatment by their servants. Allegations of confinement and ill-treatment have emerged as police investigate the case.
In a disturbing incident, a 70-year-old retired railway employee was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances at his Mahoba residence. Authorities also found his mentally challenged daughter in a severely weakened state near the body.
Identified as Om Prakash Singh Rathore, the deceased had been a senior clerk before retiring. Allegations against a servant couple, who had been caring for Rathore and his daughter Rashmi, have surfaced, prompting a police investigation into possible confinement and ill-treatment.
Rathore's brother, Amar Singh, claimed the servants controlled the house, restricting family access for years. As police probe the allegations, the community awaits justice in this troubling case.
