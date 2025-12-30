Iran's Stern Warning Amid Rising Nuclear Tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a stern warning on Tuesday, affirming that any aggression towards Iran would be met with a harsh response. This statement appeared to be a reaction to a warning from former US President Donald Trump regarding the potential reconstruction of Iran's nuclear program.

Pezeshkian's comments surfaced following Trump's remarks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago. Trump indicated that the US could resort to military action if Iran attempts to rebuild its nuclear capabilities.

Tensions between Iran and the US have intensified, with Pezeshkian asserting that the confrontation with the US, Israel, and Europe signifies a full-scale conflict. Despite Iran's claims of ceasing uranium enrichment, concerns remain over their nuclear ambitions.