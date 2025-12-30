UP: Reward announced for inputs on four wanted in codeine syrup trafficking case

Sonbhadra police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on the four wanted accused in connection with the trafficking of codeine-based cough syrup, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said strict action is being taken under a zero-tolerance policy against those involved in the codeine cough syrup trafficking network in the district.

To ensure early arrest of the absconding accused, rewards have been declared on Varanasi-residents Shubham Jaiswal and Vijay Gupta, besides Vishal Upadhyay, resident of Saharanpur, and Nishant, resident of Bhadohi, the officer said.

Earlier, two people identified as Bhola Prasad and Satyam Kumar were arrested in Sonbhadra district in connection with the syrup racket investigation. Two others (drivers) were held by the police on November 18 after two container trucks were seized with over 1.19 lakh bottles of the regulated cough syrup in them.

The crackdown comes amid the wider investigation by Uttar Pradesh authorities into alleged illegal stocking, distribution and trafficking of the regulated codeine-based cough syrup.

