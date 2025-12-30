China's Drills Escalate: Tensions in Taiwan's Waters Surge

In an assertive display of military capability, China launched a series of extensive drills around Taiwan on Tuesday, firing rockets into surrounding waters and exhibiting innovative naval assets. The maneuvers included live-fire exercises and simulated strikes aimed at deterring potential intervention from U.S. allies.

Dubbed "Justice Mission 2025," the exercises followed a significant U.S. arms deal with Taiwan and involved China's naval and air forces demonstrating superior technology. The drills spotlight China's ability and readiness to forcibly reclaim the island while emphasizing the Eastern Theatre Command's expanded role in regional security.

This heightened military activity coincides with escalated rhetoric and strategic appointments within Beijing's defense structure, suggesting a tightening grip on military readiness. Concerns have risen among international observers regarding China's 2027 readiness target, fueling further tensions across the Taiwan Strait.