China's Drills Escalate: Tensions in Taiwan's Waters Surge

China conducted extensive military drills around Taiwan, launching rockets and displaying military prowess in a show of force aimed at deterring foreign intervention. The drills, named 'Justice Mission 2025,' involved simulated strikes and a naval blockade, underscoring China's readiness to take Taiwan by force if necessary.

Updated: 30-12-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an assertive display of military capability, China launched a series of extensive drills around Taiwan on Tuesday, firing rockets into surrounding waters and exhibiting innovative naval assets. The maneuvers included live-fire exercises and simulated strikes aimed at deterring potential intervention from U.S. allies.

Dubbed "Justice Mission 2025," the exercises followed a significant U.S. arms deal with Taiwan and involved China's naval and air forces demonstrating superior technology. The drills spotlight China's ability and readiness to forcibly reclaim the island while emphasizing the Eastern Theatre Command's expanded role in regional security.

This heightened military activity coincides with escalated rhetoric and strategic appointments within Beijing's defense structure, suggesting a tightening grip on military readiness. Concerns have risen among international observers regarding China's 2027 readiness target, fueling further tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

