Dvara KGFS Elevates Ramaswamy Subramanian to Deputy CEO Role

Dvara KGFS has announced Ramaswamy Subramanian's appointment as deputy chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Subramanian brings over three decades of experience in the BFSI sector, having managed responsibilities in product management, digital initiatives, sales, and marketing.

Formerly leading Karnataka Bank's product portfolio, he is expected to strengthen Dvara KGFS's leadership team and further their mission for customer financial well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)