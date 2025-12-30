Dvara KGFS Elevates Ramaswamy Subramanian to Deputy CEO Role
Dvara KGFS appointed Ramaswamy Subramanian as its new deputy CEO. With over 30 years in BFSI, Subramanian's experience spans product management and digital initiatives. Previously at Karnataka Bank, he is expected to bolster Dvara KGFS's leadership and mission of long-term financial well-being for customers.
Dvara KGFS has announced Ramaswamy Subramanian's appointment as deputy chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Subramanian brings over three decades of experience in the BFSI sector, having managed responsibilities in product management, digital initiatives, sales, and marketing.
Formerly leading Karnataka Bank's product portfolio, he is expected to strengthen Dvara KGFS's leadership team and further their mission for customer financial well-being.
