Dvara KGFS Elevates Ramaswamy Subramanian to Deputy CEO Role

Dvara KGFS appointed Ramaswamy Subramanian as its new deputy CEO. With over 30 years in BFSI, Subramanian's experience spans product management and digital initiatives. Previously at Karnataka Bank, he is expected to bolster Dvara KGFS's leadership and mission of long-term financial well-being for customers.

Updated: 30-12-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:10 IST
  • India

Dvara KGFS has announced Ramaswamy Subramanian's appointment as deputy chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Subramanian brings over three decades of experience in the BFSI sector, having managed responsibilities in product management, digital initiatives, sales, and marketing.

Formerly leading Karnataka Bank's product portfolio, he is expected to strengthen Dvara KGFS's leadership team and further their mission for customer financial well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

