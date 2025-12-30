Left Menu

Channel Tunnel Chaos: Eurostar Urges Travel Delays

A disruption in the Channel Tunnel on Tuesday caused Eurostar to request passengers to postpone travel plans due to delays and cancellations. An overhead power supply issue and a failed Le Shuttle train have disrupted services, affecting New Year's Eve holiday travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:10 IST
A significant disruption occurred in the Channel Tunnel on Tuesday, leading Eurostar to urge their passengers to reconsider travel plans. This disruption, primarily due to an overhead power supply malfunction and a failed Le Shuttle service, has resulted in numerous delays and cancellations.

Le Shuttle trains, which facilitate vehicle transport between England and France, faced critical issues that are now impacting many travelers' schedules. As a result, Eurostar has strongly advised passengers to defer their trips until further notice.

These events unfold right in the midst of the New Year's Eve travel peak, creating inconvenience for those planning to journey between the UK and mainland Europe. Passengers are encouraged not to approach stations without verified tickets.

