Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer Ashish Kundra is poised to take on the role of Chief Secretary of Ladakh starting January 1. In preparation for this significant transition, he met with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta to address strategic administrative priorities for the region, according to an official spokesperson.

During the courtesy call at the LG Secretariat, Gupta expressed optimism about Kundra's ability to fortify the governance and development framework in Ladakh. The Lt Governor conveyed his best wishes, emphasizing his faith in Kundra's leadership and administrative acumen.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced Kundra's transfer from Delhi to Ladakh on November 27, officially appointing him as Chief Secretary, effective January 1, 2026, or upon taking charge, whichever occurs first.

