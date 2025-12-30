Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary
Senior IAS officer Ashish Kundra is set to become the Chief Secretary of Ladakh on January 1. He recently met with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta to discuss administrative priorities for the Union Territory. The Ministry of Home Affairs has confirmed his transfer from Delhi to this crucial position.
- Country:
- India
Senior IAS officer Ashish Kundra is poised to take on the role of Chief Secretary of Ladakh starting January 1. In preparation for this significant transition, he met with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta to address strategic administrative priorities for the region, according to an official spokesperson.
During the courtesy call at the LG Secretariat, Gupta expressed optimism about Kundra's ability to fortify the governance and development framework in Ladakh. The Lt Governor conveyed his best wishes, emphasizing his faith in Kundra's leadership and administrative acumen.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced Kundra's transfer from Delhi to Ladakh on November 27, officially appointing him as Chief Secretary, effective January 1, 2026, or upon taking charge, whichever occurs first.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives
Streamlining Karnataka: KARC-2's Bold Proposals for Governance Reform
Dr Jitendra Singh highlights 2025 governance reforms enhancing citizen services
Streamlining Governance: Over 20 Lakh Grievances Addressed & Rs 833 Crore Generated in Scrap Disposal
Goa's New District: A Step Toward Enhanced Governance or a Rush Decision?