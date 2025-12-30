Left Menu

Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer Ashish Kundra is set to become the Chief Secretary of Ladakh on January 1. He recently met with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta to discuss administrative priorities for the Union Territory. The Ministry of Home Affairs has confirmed his transfer from Delhi to this crucial position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:41 IST
Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IAS officer Ashish Kundra is poised to take on the role of Chief Secretary of Ladakh starting January 1. In preparation for this significant transition, he met with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta to address strategic administrative priorities for the region, according to an official spokesperson.

During the courtesy call at the LG Secretariat, Gupta expressed optimism about Kundra's ability to fortify the governance and development framework in Ladakh. The Lt Governor conveyed his best wishes, emphasizing his faith in Kundra's leadership and administrative acumen.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced Kundra's transfer from Delhi to Ladakh on November 27, officially appointing him as Chief Secretary, effective January 1, 2026, or upon taking charge, whichever occurs first.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drug Bust: Woman's Arrest Uncovers Goa-Linked Narcotics Supply Chain

Drug Bust: Woman's Arrest Uncovers Goa-Linked Narcotics Supply Chain

 India
2
From Conflict to Reconciliation: A Doctor and Patient's Journey at IGMC

From Conflict to Reconciliation: A Doctor and Patient's Journey at IGMC

 India
3
Power Struggle: Opposition Mounts Against Electricity Amendment Bill 2025

Power Struggle: Opposition Mounts Against Electricity Amendment Bill 2025

 India
4
TRAI's Strategic Move: Light-touch Regulation for M2M/IoT SIMs

TRAI's Strategic Move: Light-touch Regulation for M2M/IoT SIMs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025