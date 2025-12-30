Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das has demanded transparency from the Jharkhand government regarding the newly implemented Panchayats Extension to the Scheduled Areas (PESA) rules.

Accusing the state cabinet of potentially bypassing core provisions of the PESA Act, 1996, Das expressed concerns about maintaining tribal customary practices.

He questioned the government's commitment to granting gram sabhas rights over resources, as intended by the PESA Act, urging the rules be made public for scrutiny.