Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh is set to bid farewell to its former Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia, with a state funeral scheduled for Wednesday. Khaleda Zia, a prominent political leader and three-time Prime Minister, passed away at the age of 80 in Dhaka after a prolonged illness.

Her funeral, set for after Zohr prayers, will be held at the South Plaza of Parliament and Manik Mia Avenue. Zia will be laid to rest beside her husband, late President Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.

The event will see international representation, with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar attending. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus declared a three-day state mourning, calling for national discipline during this period of grief.