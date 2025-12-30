Left Menu

NDMC Initiates Monthly Suvidha Camp to Enhance Resident Services

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to host a Suvidha Camp on Saturday to improve service delivery and engage directly with residents. The event at the NDMC Convention Centre aims to facilitate citizen requests, including those related to electricity, property tax, and other municipal services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:44 IST
In an effort to enhance service delivery and foster direct engagement with citizens, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is organizing a Suvidha Camp at its convention centre this Saturday. The initiative is aimed at expediting grievance redressal and strengthening the ongoing citizen outreach program.

The Suvidha Camp will operate from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at the Convention Centre on Jai Singh Road and will serve as a one-stop facilitation platform for residents and stakeholders. Attendees can seek information, submit requests, and address service-related issues, as stated by NDMC officials.

The camp will focus on a broad array of municipal services, including electricity, property tax, and pension schemes. NDMC employees and various department officials will be available to provide assistance. Additionally, the NDMC's online Jan Suvidha Portal continues to support residents with grievance submissions and feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

